Letter: High stakes

All of his personal worth was in the pot, even his house. When he looked down at his cards, he saw that he had one ace and no other cards of note. When he looked across the table, he saw that his opponent was a skilled and smart player. When the man realized that he couldn’t win, he hastily excused himself to the toilet in the basement. Once there, he carefully crafted two fake aces that he would play in his hand. Hoping to deceive, he returned and slipped the fakes into his hand on the table. When he revealed the hand, the man was discovered as a cheat and the bouncer threw him out of the building and into the street. The smart player had won it all.