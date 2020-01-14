Letter: High regard

I appreciate that a great deal of soul-searching and hard discussion that must have preceded the decision to run the story (Sunday, Jan. 12) of Mildred Benton and the circumstances of her baby boy.
And I understand completely why Benton’s daughter objected to the publication of this story. I grew up at a time when a girl’s life was shattered by a teenage pregnancy.
However, to see how this young woman handled a terrifying experience, to leave the infant where he was sure to be found, along with clothing and instructions; when we know that even today, in a different world, babies are trashed and left for dead, this woman’s actions were commendable and mature beyond her years.
Alma Gaul wrote an outstanding account with a happy ending. I have nothing but high regard for Ben Sunday and the actions she took.
Linda Lewis
Davenport