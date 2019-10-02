With all the nonsense being printed in this paper about the evils of the Trump administration, the truth of the matter boils down to this:
There exists in D.C. a deep state and there is no one more qualified than Attorney General William Barr to methodically unravel all the corruption of the Obama years.
The Democrats will do everything to prevent this. Any accusation against Donald Trump is acceptable as long as it may be repeated, in concert, by the Democratic elected officials and the mainstream media. Barr will, I predict, bring charges against Hillary Rodham Clinton, Huma Abadin, Susan Rice, Karen Mills, and a host of senior ranking "intelligence" officers.
Were Trump to be reelected and the House return to the GOP, this country will begin to return to a neutral path. Time for we the people to receive what we are due: a government of, for, and by the people.
Larry Uelk,
Moline