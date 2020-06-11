Letter: Help is needed
Letter: Help is needed

My prayer: God, would you please step in and help America before it destroys itself? As you can see, it is a total mess and disaster, and it is getting worse everyday. It is really scary. America is like a stranger these days. Respect is hard to find. It is a sad and depressed time. If there is to be a future, your help is needed.

I find a time of peace and joy when I see the animals. They, too, are caught up in this mess. All the news we see and hear just leaves one's heart empty. As you know, no human is perfect and mistakes are made. But we've gone overboard. America needs a heart exam from above and, God, you are what I mean. It's right in your face everyday. 

Shirley Barrett

Rock Island

