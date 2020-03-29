Letter: Heed science

President Trump is baffled. He says COVID-19 arrived without warning. And he labels this "a medical crisis, not a financial one, and I will not let it become a financial crisis."

Trump understands and respects nothing from the scientific world. Science seeks truth for how life on this planet arose and how life might be fostered and protected now and for the future. Science is truth. Trump prefers his own truth. For him, his lies are a restatement of truth. He says it, and it is therefore truth.

The issues Trump discards are those based in the natural scientific world. In his mind global warming is a myth. Furthermore, protecting threatened species pales compared to the importance of the economy as he sees it.

What will happen when coastal cities begin to sink under a rising ocean? Will this be another crisis that came with no warning? Will the health of the stock market seem significant when New York, Los Angeles or Washington go under? When the ripple effect of plant and animal extinctions leads to insect plagues, food shortages and diseases we cannot control, will we buy our way out with a booming economy?

