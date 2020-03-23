Letter: Healing a divided nation

Just recently, my brother experienced a tragedy at his farm in Wisconsin. Fortunately for him, the community came to his rescue and donated enough money to replace most of his loss, and life has returned to some normalcy. He called me after I made a donation and explained the tragedy in more detail. All I could say to him was that I was deeply saddened and, "I love you."

Normally, the story would end there with a simple saying, "love thy brother /neighbor as they self." But for years we have seen the world through different lenses. I am a middle-of-the-road progressive, both politically and religiously, and he is a far-right Republican, which caused division and acrimony.

Moving ahead to the coronavirus pandemic, I started to see some parallels between the two tragedies. I'm not saying you can compare the two, just in a personal sense. The nation has been so divided for so many years due to our political and religious differences. Tragedies are not something we want or need to experience. But we are now faced with the stark reality and the need to work on a bipartisan basis to get through this together.

Maybe we won't become instant friends, but we can at least agree to disagree and begin to see others as our neighbor and not our enemy. By doing so, we can set an example for Congress to follow and begin to heal this divided nation.