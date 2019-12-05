The Student Council at Rockridge High School recently had a food drive. The students worked so hard to gather the food, box it and deliver it to the Rockridge Community Food Pantry. We had just cleared the shelves for our fall distribution, and these wonderful kids filled our basement with boxes and boxes and boxes of non-perishable food.
We are so thankful to them for their hard work. In addition, they helped to sort the food, which made it so much easier for us to put it on the shelves. They are a wonderful group of students, and we feel so fortunate to have them as part of our community. I like to focus on all the great things they do to make this world a better place to live. Two teachers guided their efforts, and we thank them for their leadership. Our hats are off to the Rockridge students for caring so much about others.
Shirley and Dewey Flemming
Andalusia