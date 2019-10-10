Even though I am not a Cardinal fan, I still read John Marx’s articles.
The Oct. 3 column "Have you talked to your kid today? If the answer is 'no,' then go do it now" was exceptionally awesome, and I so agree with him about talking to your children often.
After raising three boys, and all successful men now, both my husband and I were hands-on with them, and that is so important. If more people would do that, along with getting involved in their activities, there would be less of the crime, suicides, car jackings, etc., that fill the news and newspapers today!
Hats off to John for a wonderful column!
Eleanor Niska,
Moline