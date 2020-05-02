Letter: Happy 'Bearth Day?'

This past week I shared my birthday with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Due to coronavirus, and "social distancing," I was not able to celebrate with my friends and family.
To my surprise, I enjoyed a "Bearth Day" parade: 19 vehicles with birthday signs, flashing lights, honking horns going around and around the block in celebration.
Thank you, family and friends. You are the best.
Marcia GrayLossing
Davenport
