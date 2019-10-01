The issue with the Hamilton school traffic problem is no surprise to the area residents.
A few years ago, the Moline School Board held meetings about combining Garfield school with Hamilton. A lifelong resident and friend of mine went to those meetings. When she spoke up about her traffic and parking concerns, she was told that she was "living under a rock."
Now, lo and behold, the city is having to deal with the traffic issues to the point of changing traffic patterns twice a day. Go figure!
We have to plan our coming and going around start and dismissal times. Parents start parking on the street an hour before dismissal, turning the street into one lane. It's hard to safely back out of our driveways. When there is a school event, it is worse. But of course the school board knows best.
"There will be no traffic problem," they said. "We have this under control," they said. Huh?
So exactly who was the one "living under a rock"?
P.S. The Moline Police Department should send a car over here. The speeding is ridiculous!
Sylvia Wright,
Moline