Letter: Gross ignorance

It is now clear that President Trump chose to neglect very many early warnings in January about the coronavirus with a resultant dramatic increase in the cases of the disease, COVID-19.

What may not be so clear is the administration’s destruction of the protections built up legislatively over many years, which is even worse.

Protections against air pollution are being overturned.

Protections against pollution of our water are being overturned.

Protections against climate change are being overturned.

Protections against contamination of our food are being overturned.

Apparently there is a conviction that allowing many people to die in order to have a a little better economy is a mark of great leadership and would help his re-election.

Looking at the world through rose-colored glasses has usually been a metaphor for gross ignorance.

Don Moeller

Davenport

