Letter: Greenfield is unrealistic

Theresa Greenfield is yet another illustration of the unrealistic Senate candidates produced by the Democratic Party. Her agenda, which would destroy everything Sen. Joni Ernst and President Trump have accomplished, proves that socialism is very much on the 2020 ballot.

Greenfield can no longer deny the fact that she is radical, given her endorsement by Democracy for America (DFA).

Prior to Greenfield, DFA has also supported "The Squad."

Evidently, Greenfield can no longer keep her socialist viewpoints to herself. Although she has repeatedly avoided questions aimed at her policy stances and opinions, this endorsement is illustrative of all her secrets and discussions she has with liberal confidants behind closed doors.

Morris Merle, Daveport

Derek Grant, Daveport

Sue Grant, Davenport

Wendy Minnick, Blue Grass

