Letter: Greenfield is being dishonest

I recently read something about Theresa Greenfield and was pretty frustrated to see the extremely dishonest campaign she is running. I read that Greenfield, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, made an oath not to take money from special interest groups or corporate PACs. Except her campaign has received more than $355,000 worth of donations from corporate-funded leadership PACs and special interest groups.
Greenfield cannot hide behind canned lines of a broken oath. These numbers are impossible to deny. She can’t rail against special interest money and then accept money from the most extreme groups, like Emily’s List (They support partial-birth abortions).
Greenfield thinks she can pull the wool over our eyes, but we see through her dishonesty.
Lauren Ragone
Davenport