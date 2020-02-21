Letter: Great ideas

Hey, I've got some great ideas. Let's have open borders so terrorists and criminals can easily come into our country. Then let's spend all our hard-earned taxes paying for healthcare and education for them. How about promoting illegal criminal activity by giving them driver's licenses?

We should become a socialist nation so our record economy and abundance of jobs disappear and our taxes skyrocket. Let's elect a bunch of Democrats to Congress so they can waste more of our tax dollars crying, "let's try to impeach Trump again and again."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should elect one of those candidates who will give us all the things that we want and need for free, without raising our taxes. Hillary Clinton should run for vice president with somebody. Let's kill unborn babies at any time until they are born. We should give students engineering degrees, although all they learn in college is left-wing politics. Let's provide sanctuary for illegal immigrants and criminals because, after all, that's more important than the safety of our friends and families, right?