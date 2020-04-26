Letter: Graham is doing good
Evidently the person who faulted Rev. Franklin Graham in a recent letter knows nothing about his life. Did you not see on TV the Good Samaritan tent hospitals being erected where needed in this crisis? It is one of the largest Christian charities organized and managed by Franklin Graham.

They are on the frontline of every disaster. Many area churches support his work with millions of children's Christmas shoe box gifts sent all over the world including the gospel message. He may be reaching even more people with the gospel through his ministry than his father, Billy Graham.

The letter blaming Christianity helping get us into this crisis is unbelievable. It's important to hear from our Christian leaders at this time when our churches are closed.

June Nicholson

Hillsdale

