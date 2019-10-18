Republicans, you now have the ideal opportunity to rid yourselves of Donald Trump, and I hope you all have the foresight to see that, and the courage to carry through on what has to be done.
All you need to do is vote “yes” to impeach Trump, in the House as well as the Senate, and he’ll be removed from office and out of everyone’s way. And you don’t need to worry about reprisal from Trump’s followers at all -- you know they absolutely will not vote for a Democrat in 2020, so they’ll be forced to vote for whatever Republican is running nationally and locally.
Just rip the bandage off, and get it over with! This is the worst president of the U.S. ever, and the more you stand behind him now and parrot his talking points, the worse you will be judged by history forever after this.
Sherri Lawton,
Rock Island