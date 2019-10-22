I am always amazed at how liberals continue to perpetuate the lie that the 2017 tax cut was only for the rich. I entered “how many middle class paid less due to tax cut” into a Google search.
I was not surprised that, with the ultra-liberal bias at Google, I received a full page of liberal publications. None of them answered the question. They all used twisted logic and outright lies to claim that the rich were the only ones to benefit from the tax cut.
The bias backfired when one of the articles was from the April 14 copy of the extreme liberal New York Times. This article grudgingly admits that 65% of tax filers got a tax cut. It further cites three tax watchdog groups, including one very liberal one, who all report that on average every tax group got a tax cut.
It cites a report from H&R Block that states that two thirds of returning customers paid less tax than in the previous year. I found that report particularly relevant because I doubt many rich people use H&R Block.
The report concludes with the following sentence: “The vast majority of people did get a tax cut,” said Nathan Rigney, an analyst at H&R Block’s Tax Institute. That’s been clear all along, he added, “just now we have real data to back that up."
Larry Stone,
Rock Island