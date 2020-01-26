Letter: Go with Joe

Before Joe Biden decided he was going to run for president, I knew without a doubt he was the right person for this difficult task. Because of Joe's experience as vice president, working with former President Obama, he has the knowledge and skills to step into the job of president on day one to fix the mess that President Trump has made. The other candidates are very good and have some lofty ideas. Before those ideas could ever be implemented, we must first get our country stabilized.This is what Joe can do.

As a retired nurse, I am concerned about the economy and healthcare. I know people whose lives have been changed by Obamacare's protections for preexisting conditions. They certainly do not want to see Obamacare eliminated but see the need to expand and improve parts of it. That is exactly what Joe intends to do. He has helped guide the country through tough economic times with Obama during the recession, and he knows how to work across the aisle to get things accomplished.

Iowa Democrats should caucus for Joe because he has the experience to lead the country and can beat Trump. That is obvious in the battleground states and with his coalition of supporters, which is the broadest and most diverse of anyone running for president. That's the coalition it will take to win in November. Join me in his corner on February 3.