Letter: Glory to your name
Letter: Glory to your name

Thank you, Jesus, I am blessed.

This morning, when I awoke, I was feeling fine. I'm blessed, I'm heaven bound.

Thank you, Jesus. It's because of your love, we can share the promise of a home in heaven and be able to walk and talk with thee. Lord, I have had love, but not like yours. 

You gave me the love of my life, who knows you as well. You knew what I needed.

Thank you for my church family.

Now, before I go to bed, I ask for forgiveness for what I have done or said. Thank you, Jesus. Glory to your name.

Charles Coughran

Atkinson

