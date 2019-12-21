Letter: Glory to your name

Thank you, Jesus, I am blessed.
This morning, when I awoke, I was feeling fine. I'm blessed, I'm heaven bound.
Thank you, Jesus. It's because of your love, we can share the promise of a home in heaven and be able to walk and talk with thee. Lord, I have had love, but not like yours.
You gave me the love of my life, who knows you as well. You knew what I needed.
Thank you for my church family.
Now, before I go to bed, I ask for forgiveness for what I have done or said. Thank you, Jesus. Glory to your name.
Charles Coughran
Atkinson