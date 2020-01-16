Letter: Given a chance

Not too long ago I met this very nice young man at his place of employment by the name of Ali. He always had a smile on his face and a very friendly personality. Each time I saw him I learned more about him. His home country is Iraq. His family left Iraq and lived in Syria for about seven years. Then they were able to come to America legally. Ali was 13 at that time. He is now 19 years old and in college. He speaks very highly of being in this country and all the chances he has to accomplish all his goals.

Education is very important to Ali, and he wants to someday get into the medical field. The expression on his face when he talks about being in America says it all.

He showed me a photo of himself that he had posted on Snapchat in July. There were the colors red, white and blue and his message read, "Thank you America for being my country, when my own country couldn't."

Life has taught Ali so much at such a young age. He doesn't take for granted this chance he has been given. Becoming a U.S. citizen will be the icing on the cake for Ali.

Shirley Barrett

Rock Island

