 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Give it up
View Comments
topical

Letter: Give it up

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm an ordinary citizen. So ordinary, the other ordinary citizens say how ordinary I am. I vote, but I am a member of the silent majority living each day secure in the fact that I live in the United States of America. 

I am sorry you lost, Mr. President, but this is not a game. It's people's lives. I am ashamed of the behavior you are displaying. It's un-American. You are damaging your own people. Have we all become so complacent that we stand for this? Our own president holding America hostage? People are suffering. People are hungry. People are dying.

We look to our leader. Man up! You are undermining all of our freedom. No living being wants to give up what we have fought, worked and died for because of one selfish man.

I stand beside you in your right to questions and disappointment. You are beyond that. You are ignoring the pulse and spirit of the country. You are endangering our system of survival. You are creating havoc. Please stop!

Are we now facing not just a devastating pandemic but a Trumpdemic?

It's true: United we stand, divided we fall. Please, catch us. 

J.E. Dinneweth

Moline

View Comments
4
1
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Based on racism

In her Oct. 27 "Letters From an American" blog, historian Helen Cox Richardson wrote a short history of the American concept of the word "socialism". The American concept differs from the Marxist idea of a class struggle where the workers revolt and take over. Rather, as result of the Civil War, we came to have both the income tax and, for the first time, African Americans with the vote.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Wise writers

Now that President Trump is thankfully out of the country's way (almost), it is time to turn to something positive and useful in our lives. Your columnists, Don Wooten and Eugene Robinson, with their guidance and clear insight, have provided much-needed support during the troubling past four years under a very incompetent and undersocialized "leader" of the country.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A question

This question has to be answered: If the first commandment is, "I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other gods before me," then why do so many religious people deify Donald J. Trump?

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Not a word

A political system is not simply a collection of laws and rules. It is also an accumulation of norms and behavior. Democracy is above all the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump is shredding these norms with his behavior for his own egotistical needs.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: What we value

  • Updated

How we respond to the surge in COVID-19 says a lot about what we think, believe and value. Research shows that the virus is more likely to spread by adults than by young children. Yet, in many places, we are closing schools while keeping bars and restaurants open.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Move beyond election

As I watched the national news on Nov. 14, I was saddened to see Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., protesting the 2020 presidential election. Some were yelling into microphones that they had been cheated out of this election. For over 200 years, the United States has held an election where the American people have elected a president. Each election has been followed by a peaceful transition of power by the losing or exiting president, despite whatever personal issues or political divisions might exist.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A free and fair election

It is not possible to have a free and fair election if you can’t make an informed decision. In our nation today, one simply cannot make an informed decision by relying on our mainstream media. You also cannot have a fair election using unsolicited and unverifiable mail-in ballots and then not allowing one party to observe the ballot counting process.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News