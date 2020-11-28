Letter: Give it up

I'm an ordinary citizen. So ordinary, the other ordinary citizens say how ordinary I am. I vote, but I am a member of the silent majority living each day secure in the fact that I live in the United States of America.

I am sorry you lost, Mr. President, but this is not a game. It's people's lives. I am ashamed of the behavior you are displaying. It's un-American. You are damaging your own people. Have we all become so complacent that we stand for this? Our own president holding America hostage? People are suffering. People are hungry. People are dying.

We look to our leader. Man up! You are undermining all of our freedom. No living being wants to give up what we have fought, worked and died for because of one selfish man.

I stand beside you in your right to questions and disappointment. You are beyond that. You are ignoring the pulse and spirit of the country. You are endangering our system of survival. You are creating havoc. Please stop!

Are we now facing not just a devastating pandemic but a Trumpdemic?

It's true: United we stand, divided we fall. Please, catch us.

J.E. Dinneweth

Moline

