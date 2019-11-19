As the impeachment proceedings roll on, the next Democratic presidential debate is around the corner (Nov. 20).
While the number of hats in the ring has risen, the qualifiers for the fifth debate decreased, giving those on stage, a somewhat better chance to be seen and heard, albeit in a very limited form.
If you haven’t seen Sen. Amy Klobuchar in person, please make an effort to do so. Her presentation at the German-American Heritage Center in Davenport last month was outstanding and informative. She’s currently in the fifth-place spot, but she’s an admirable person and politician whose virtues stand in contrast to the "sinister skills" of our current president.
Klobuchar’s Senate experience is broad. She’s a pragmatic, liberal-centrist with many productive plans and carefully engineered steps to implement them. She has a good track record of dealing with Republicans. She’s funny and intelligent; eloquent in an unforced, folksy way and has well-organized data at her fingertips. She gives thoroughly detailed answers to questions, was recently voted the most effective Democratic senator in Congress, and has won every political contest she’s entered, often in deeply red precincts.
As the field narrows, I hope Klobuchar’s experience and strength attract more attention and keep her in the running with her fine peers. Please take a bit of time to get to know this outstanding candidate for president.
Leslie Bell
Davenport