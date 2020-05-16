Letter: Get involved
We must stop the attack on America’s elections.

Can you and I do it? Yes.

The key is influencing state lawmakers. Tell them to oppose easily corruptible policies like automatic voter registration, all-mail voting and automatic reinstatement of felons' voting rights.

During the last year, liberals have been busy trashing the Electoral College, enabling voter fraud, and promoting a National Popular Vote Movement.

The Founding Fathers established the Electoral College to avoid having presidential elections become contests in which candidates only campaign in big cities (Hillary Clinton) and ignore less populated areas of the country.

A national popular vote system would silence the votes of less populous states. It would also lead to more recounts and conflicts over results. Fifteen states plus Washington, D.C., have already signed on.

Voter fraud is real. In 2012, the Heritage Foundation found 3 million people registered to vote in multiple states and 1.8 million deceased voters. Ask your county clerks to verify the accuracy of their voter rolls.

Furthermore, about 28.4 million mail-in ballots went missing in the last four election cycles dating back to 2012, according to Breibart News.

Liberals love to count the entire population, not just citizens. Non-citizens, particularly illegal immigrants, are not entitled to representation, constituent services or federal public benefits. Counting them also gives states like California an incentive to ignore federal immigration laws.

If we are to win, we must shape public opinion, engage state legislators, and educate Congress on these critical election issues. Get involved by doing what you can.

Mike Steffen

Moline

