- Repeal Obamacare: Check
- Build the wall, Mexico pays for it: Check
- Middle-class tax break: Check
- Drain the swamp: Check
- Hire the best people: Check
- Restore American respect around the world: Check
- Introduce term limits: Check
- Deport 2 million illegal aliens: Check
- Muslim ban: Check
- Restore coal and manufacturing jobs: Check
- Withdraw from overseas wars: Check
- 4%-6% or more economic growth: Check
I could go on, but if you think this list is accurate, I have some acreage in Greenland for sale.
Steve Kincaid,
Cordova