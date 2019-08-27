{{featured_button_text}}
  • Repeal Obamacare: Check
  • Build the wall, Mexico pays for it: Check
  • Middle-class tax break: Check
  • Drain the swamp: Check
  • Hire the best people: Check
  • Restore American respect around the world: Check
  • Introduce term limits: Check
  • Deport 2 million illegal aliens: Check
  • Muslim ban: Check
  • Restore coal and manufacturing jobs: Check
  • Withdraw from overseas wars: Check
  • 4%-6% or more economic growth: Check

I could go on, but if you think this list is accurate, I have some acreage in Greenland for sale.

Steve Kincaid,

Cordova

