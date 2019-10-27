Illinois’ recent gas tax increase has only hastened the decline of the Land of Lincoln. The rather steep decline involves population loss and economic instability that is only worsened by the increasing taxes that Springfield deems necessary.
One of the newest tax increases involved the gas tax, which was doubled from 19 cents to 38 cents on July 1, 2019. The tax raise made Illinois gas the third highest taxed gas in the nation. For Illinoisans who live closer to the border, like Quad-Citians, they find that it is financially wiser to drive an extra 10 to 20 minutes to fuel where gas prices are 10 cents or more lower than in Illinois.
For those in the middle of the state, Illinois may not seem as appealing when the gas prices spike above $3 a gallon. Unfortunately, Gov. J. B. Pritzker believes that the tax is necessary for infrastructure.
He also reminded us that the gas tax has not been raised since 1990. Does he believe that taxes cannot stay untouched for 30 years? Also interesting to note: the tax raise went into effect the same day that Illinois lawmakers saw a $1,600 increase in their salary.
While our lawmakers are lining their pockets and giving weak excuses on the condition of our state, more Illinoisans are packing up and heading out of state to our more reasonable neighbors. This trend is sure to continue if we do not take a stand against this nonsense.
Matt Chezum,
Viola