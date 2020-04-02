Letter: Fresh air

Governor J.B. Pritzker, was it your bright idea to close down the golf courses?
Some of us would like to go out in the fresh air and move around. What do think is safer? Going to a 20,000 square foot grocery store filled with crazy people or going to a golf course with fewer people spread over 6.5 million square feet. There will be more loss of life from wives killing their husbands, who they didn't realize were so annoying until they were home every day.
Robert Johnston
Milan
