Letter: Freedom

I have been stunned at the dangerous views on the Covid-19 virus that were spoken by President Trump and then repeated by far-right conservative extremists, including some of my friends who believed it was a Democratic or media hoax and that the media was hyping it.
When Joe Schilling implied that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was violating his freedom by ordering a shutdown of businesses, it was simply too much. Although I have been a customer of St. Giuseppe's Pizza, the extreme views of the Schilling family have not made it easy.
I called the business to express my disappointment at Schilling's comments and said it is not about freedom, it is about the lives of their customers.
It was bad enough when Bobby Schilling sat silently while a white nationalist spewed his hatred at the immigration meeting in Iowa a few months ago. It's another thing for the Schillings to put customer lives in danger because of a political ideology.
They believe in a free market. Okay. I'm free not to do business with them again.
Ken Gullette
Moline