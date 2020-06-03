Letter: Free speech for all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The political stories you read or hear about are fed to the media by the Democratic establishment so here are a few untold details.

When the Democrats preach about the sacred value of human life remember they are the party that's responsible for the slaughter of over 60 million children from abortions and Democratic governors putting patients with the coronavirus in nursing homes making it one of the dumbest and most irresponsible decisions officials could make.

Democratic officials have released thousands of dangerous criminals into society to prevent them from getting the virus but continue to have guards and staff to work in the same conditions that was too unsafe for convicted criminals.

Do you think maybe Joe Biden might be hiding out in his basement to keep from getting the virus?

We're suppose to keep our opinions to ourselves and not say anything to offend our poor, our minorities, our gay community, or other groups that vote overwhelming Democratic. To accomplish this we now have the terms "hate speech" and "political correctness." Free speech shouldn't apply to just Democrats.

Don Erbst Sr.

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0