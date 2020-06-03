Letter: Free speech for all
View Comments

Letter: Free speech for all

{{featured_button_text}}

The political stories you read or hear about are fed to the media by the Democratic establishment so here are a few untold details.

When the Democrats preach about the sacred value of human life remember they are the party that's responsible for the slaughter of over 60 million children from abortions and Democratic governors putting patients with the coronavirus in nursing homes making it one of the dumbest and most irresponsible decisions officials could make.

Democratic officials have released thousands of dangerous criminals into society to prevent them from getting the virus but continue to have guards and staff to work in the same conditions that was too unsafe for convicted criminals.

Do you think maybe Joe Biden might be hiding out in his basement to keep from getting the virus?

We're suppose to keep our opinions to ourselves and not say anything to offend our poor, our minorities, our gay community, or other groups that vote overwhelming Democratic. To accomplish this we now have the terms "hate speech" and "political correctness." Free speech shouldn't apply to just Democrats.

Don Erbst Sr.

 

Davenport

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A comparison

  • Updated

The cumulative population of these fourteen European countries mirrors that of the United States: United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A sneak attack

  • Updated

While America’s farmers are facing challenges maintaining America’s food supply chain, oil refiners are busy in Washington looking to turn the economic crisis to their advantage.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Business as usual

  • Updated

On a recent Saturday, I placed a food order at a well-known Davenport bar that I have frequented often during the last 50 years. While it has changed hands a few times, the name remains the same and their kitchen excels at bar fare.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: All doom and gloom

Our local newspapers have always wanted us to believe they are politically neutral. They should be. However, with the constant barrage of anti-Trump political cartoons and the printing of endless columns from Trump-bashing columnists, it looks like the papers are leaning to the far left.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News