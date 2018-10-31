Mob: A group of KKK-ers who are Republican white nationalists shouting hate.
Mob: A group of people who are Democrats protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination.
So which mob would you rather see in your neighborhood?
When Donald Trump addresses his rallies, the tone is hateful, us against them, with the media being the enemy, and evil.
Now look up the words cult and propaganda. When fake news is used to spread fake news, look no further than Trump and Fox News.
Over 5,000 lies have been documented coming from Trump, and all Fox News does is damage control, and spinning of those lies.
Fox News is listed by the FCC as entertainment, which means Saturday Night Live is no different than Fox News. One spoofs, the other spins.
Fox never reports the breaking political news on Trump until hours later so they can do damage control. All of its spinning has to be in the same direction.
Fox never breaks the news it spins on its programs! WHY? Because it's hard to spin the truth when the truth is looking back at you
If it looks like an outhouse, and smells like an outhouse, then it's Trump using Fox News toilet paper in the outhouse (White House).
One more thing, Evangelicals are starting to scare me. The Bible is being left at home when they go to Trump rallies, or listen to Fox News spinners.
You may want to read the Ten Commandments again, and again! Trump has broken at least four of them, according to my Bible.
Paul Sanchez,
Moline