Letter: Forever branded

Donald Trump is a champion dissembler with an unmatched presidential record of lying and making false claims in increasingly great quantities. The Washington Post Fact Checker has categorized and documented 16,241 false or misleading Trump claims during his three years in office, as of January 20, 2020.

Trump has favorite claims. One example: He has boasted 184 times, "We had the greatest tax cut in the history of our country." No, it was but the eighth largest and smaller than one by Reagan and two tax cuts passed under Obama.

Furthermore, Trump’s tax cuts have added significantly to our debt, favored corporations and the wealthy and increased economic inequality.

He brags about "his" historic economy, but that’s arguable. Regardless, his tariffs and tax cuts are fostering huge budget deficits for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, thus adding over $2 trillion to our national debt.

Trump’s continual lies and false claims confirm his innate dishonesty no matter the issue. This is definitely not a quality desired in a president of the United States, but reflective of his unfitness for the office. And because he abused his power and obstructed Congress, Trump has been forever branded "impeached" by the House of Representatives.