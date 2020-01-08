Letter: For the sake of our country

I don't read John Marx because I don't think he is funny. But my eye caught his headline on Dec. 23 whining about Trump's impeachment. It showed me he is one of those Trump zombies who doesn't care that he broke the law and his promise to uphold the Constitution.

If any party is embarrassed, it is the Republican Party, which stands behind his lies and bad behavior and constant effort to hide documents and witnesses — in other words, the truth.

Our democracy's best hope is that the ones you call "no-chancers," any one of which is a better person and leader than Trump, will win.

For the sake of our country, our clean air, our clean water, our health care, our deficits, our allies, women's rights and so much more, we cannot and will not stand four more years of this narcissist.

Rod Saelens

Sherrard

