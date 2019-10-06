“Vote! Don’t hate!” -- Steve Hilton
Today’s political vitriol is not the first or the worst. Abraham Lincoln’s detractors said more terrible things about him.
Hillary Clinton wrongly labeled conservative voters as a “basket of deplorables.” Likening someone to Hitler or calling them racists, sexists, homophobes, etc., doesn’t advance our culture. Lowering the conversation to personal insults is a tacit admission that you have no viable point of view.
Today’s liberals, it appears, want to do completely away with figures who had an objectionable trait or experience.
Werner von Braun played an essential roll in America’s space program, but he was a member of the Nazi Party and could (plausibly) have been hanged as a war criminal. There was a movement afoot to paint over a mural showing George Washington because he was a slaveholder.
To quote Jesus: “Let he who is without sin throw the first stone” (John 8:7).
Not one of us is without weaknesses and failings. I know many politicians, and none of them is perfect. Still, they are not “all the same!”
In our pondering, we must cut through the personal biases and vilification and discern what policies each candidate espouses.
Time and again, some people listen to blather and jump to conclusions. Some resort to physical violence -- instead of putting in the effort to discern the intent of political candidates.
Few, if any political candidates, wants to kill us all, poison our air and water, or demean others. Clearly, some have more selfless intentions than others. Vote smart!
Don Goembel,
Orion