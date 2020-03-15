Letter: Focus on the good

It never fails to amaze me that media outlets such as this one continue to cherry pick the facts to suit the salacious story over the accurate story, as displayed in the article about the current state of scouting.

Having been involved with scouting for the last 12 years, both as a parent and a leader, I find it very sad that lately the focus has been on the negative rather than the positive. Not only does Boy Scouts of America have one of the most extensive youth protection policies in the world when it comes to a youth organization, it is the organization that others look to when developing their own youth protection policies.

My children attended Catholic school for a while and the program required of parents who wished to volunteer in the school was based on the BSA Youth Protection program. In fact the first time I took the course, the video was identical except that the words BSA were replaced with Catholic Church. Why not discuss the good they do. Illowa Council had almost 100 Eagle Scouts last year, with a multitude of volunteer hours put back into our communities. Why not write about that?

Tia Lopez

Bettendorf

