Letter: Flynn story ignored
topical

Looked at Fox News this morning (Thursday, May 14), and it was all about the unmasking of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the corrupt Obama administration and the plan to get President Trump implicated in a made-up Russian conspiracy.

Looked at the network news — nothing. Looked at the local newspaper — zilch. After three years of Russian conspiracy news, ad nauseum, the biggest story of government corruption is ignored?

Independent journalism died a long time ago and was replaced by progressive leftist narratives. No wonder everyone has lost respect for the democratic national media.

Stan Johnston

Fulton, Ill

