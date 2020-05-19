Letter: Flagrant misuse of tax dollars
View Comments

Letter: Flagrant misuse of tax dollars

{{featured_button_text}}

I received in the mail a "Notification from U.S. Dept. of Treasury Internal Revenue Service" last Friday stating that I would receive a stimulus check by automatic deposit, and it was signed by President Donald J. Trump.

Now I ask you, is not the sending of millions of these notifications — after the fact, using the U.S Postal Service (which I understand Trump wishes to close down completely), a flagrant misuse of millions of dollars? How hypocritical. My stimulus check was received May 1. Duly noted, and appreciated as an extra Social Security stipend, by a senior citizen living on a tight fixed income.

To my fellow citizens, I say: We must not continue to suffer in silence come November 2020.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

,

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Following blindly

It’s no wonder that Roxanne does not want to reveal her last name in the article about Republicans getting together for their usual breakfast club meeting (May 7). I would be embarrassed, too, if I were a member of a group that supports President Trump. In the article, Bill Long states that, "we thought we should do exactly what our president asked us to do.” Precisely the problem: no minds of their own. Follow blindly.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Questions

I am seeing complaints about stay-at-home protesters from people. I have a few questions for them. Are you still getting a paycheck? Do you st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News