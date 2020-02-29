Letter: First-time voter supports Swanson

As a newly-registered voter, I'm highly anticipating casting my first ballot in the March 17th primary. Like other new voters, I've been paying attention to the people currently holding offices. I am eager to make a change by voting for candidates who want what's best for the public, not just for themselves or their parties.

That's why I want to make sure that people who have been doing the right thing have the opportunity to stay in office. Four years ago, when Kai Swanson asked me to be on his campaign committee, I couldn't say no. He wants younger people to know that they have a part to play in the process, and that their voices are important. I have stayed on the committee because I respect that when he has tough decisions to make, he doesn't just go along with the loudest or most powerful people. He works hard to find the best solution for the present, and the future.