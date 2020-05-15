Letter: First, do no harm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump certainly has many hunches about medical treatments, particularly relating to COVID-19. Unfortunately he has little medical knowledge and some of his opinions provided at daily news conferences are dangerous and possibly fatal. An example is that he flippantly advises anti-malaria drugs, which can cause fatal heart arrhythmia, to prevent and treat COVID-19. He muses that disinfectants be ingested or injected into humans to kill the virus, SARS-CoV-2, which in large doses could seriously harm or kill a human.

Medical school graduates take an oath to follow ethical guidelines in the practice of medicine, often a variation of the Hippocratic Oath. Hippocrates was a physician in ancient Greece, often called the Father of Medicine. His teachings included the concept of doing no harm, or phrased in Latin, primum non nocere.

New treatments in medicine should be based on rigorous research-based evidence. There is always a risk/benefit ratio to any recommendation. A new recommendation should show evidence of greater benefit and/or lesser harm than the current standard treatment.