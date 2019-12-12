Letter: Feeding the beast

Our federal, state and local governments, they cannot stop feasting on us. In whatever room you're reading this, look around at everything. How many things did you pay taxes on? How many were free?

I'm nearly 90. If I received something for nothing, I know someone or some tax dollars paid for it. Living in Illinois, like it or not, we're governed by the Democratic Party. Feed the beast, raise the gas tax, stupid, save money, cross the bridge, help Iowa. Smoking is a health problem; keep raising the cigarette tax. Spend tax dollars to help people quit. Don't know where that money went? Cross the river.

Don't worry, we've now hit a gold mine. We'll flood the state with marijuana. We'll make millions. It may quiet the beast for a day or two.

Let's top it with an 8.9 property tax increase. Everyone is hurt, but the poor most of all.

When the politicians claim to help, it is plain B.S. What politicians are truly saying is, 'we will never stop. We know what's best. You must keep feeding the beast.'

Government is not a business; it lives off taxes and its only job is to spend taxpayer money "wisely." Except it doesn't know what "wisely" means. We were never meant to live in their Garden of Eden that died with Adam and Eve.