Letter: Fake promises

"The righteousness of the upright will deliver them, but the unfaithful will be caught by their lust.” (Proverbs 11:6)

George C. Scott starred in the movie, The Flim-Flam Man. In it, his character pointed out that con artists fed on people’s greed. It was people, believing that they were getting themselves an exceptional advantage, who were easily duped. Those who aren’t trying to jump the line are relatively immune to being bamboozled.

Liberal/progressive politicians constantly offer free medical care, free college, minimum annual income, etc., promising the impossible. America’s national debt has recently passed $23 trillion – a very large number.

Many faux promises would cost trillions more. Rudimentary arithmetic shows their promises to be specious. Why, then, do so many people vote for them?

Such people, I speculate, don’t see their vote as particularly valuable. They, therefore, vote for charlatans in the remote hope that (like buying lottery tickets) they might, personally, win big. The odds are worse than the lottery – where one chance in 320,575,350 is offered.

"Somebody’s gotta’ win," they say, but more than 320 million won’t.