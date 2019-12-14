Letter: Failed experiment

Climate change activists recently blocked traffic in Washington, D.C. while chanting "We trust Bill Nye, climate change is not a lie!"

Nye, of course, is the bow-tied, somewhat nerdy "Bill Nye the Science Guy", who regularly says humans are on the brink of extinction due to global warming.

Well, Nye did a convincing 5-minute video called "CLIMATE 101 with BILL NYE" on YouTube, with over a half million views that showed the warming effects of carbon dioxide. Al Gore used this video in his Climate Reality Project, and millions of people have probably seen (and believed) this video.

Nye stated that "anyone can do this experiment." But it must have been quite a surprise to him that someone actually did — replicating the experiment in exact detail and, you guessed it — there was no difference between the warming of air or CO2.

I always liked Bill Nye, and he does a good job of teaching basic science to kids, but he is obviously not a scientist because no scientist would associate themselves with the nonsense of this hokey demonstration. Knut Angstrom (a real scientist) showed long ago that increasing CO2 levels does not warm the atmosphere, and Angstrom’s experiment remains valid today.