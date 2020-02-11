Letter: Fact or fake?

At the March for Life in Washington, D.C., President Trump implored attendees to "protect, cherish and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life."
A few days later at one of his rallies in Iowa, Trump and his worshipers demonized Democrats, liberals and socialists. Following is a brief list of some others whose lives he deems to not be sacred: soldiers who allowed themselves to be captured, anyone who has run against him, anyone who defies his edicts, anyone who wants to protect the environment and climate, transgender people, and the list goes on.
Was his comment at the March for Life fact or fake? Did it expire as soon as he left the platform?
Terry Sullivan
Davenport