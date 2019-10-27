I read the Oct. 20 letter "Trump real master of Syrian chess game," which essentially took the position that it was OK that the United States abandoned the Kurds.
I do not know if the writer was ever in the military. I do know our president successfully avoided military service. I also know that almost from my first day of Army Basic Training we were taught the Army is a team. You count on your fellow soldiers and they count on you.
If a fellow soldier was wounded, you were expected to go out and pull him out of the line of fire. If your fellow soldiers are killed, you don't leave their bodies on the battlefield. We were taught Army values, and those were some of the most important ones.
The Kurds were our allies, fellow soldiers with the brave men and women who fought the cruel, indeed, barbaric ISIS terrorists. Over 11,000 of them died in that fight. While our troops were invaluable in the struggle, training, assisting, advising, and supplying the Kurds, the simple fact of the matter is the Kurds were the "boots on the ground."
You have free articles remaining.
They did the bulk of the bloody but necessary infantry ground combat that was essential to defeat ISIS. The writer and the president can spin words all they want to, but the fact of the matter is the United States shamefully ran out on fellow soldiers.
Randall Slusser,
Rock Island