Letter: Extremism

For a frequent letter writer to this paper to refer to the Democratic Party as the "party of extremists" is certainly a case of the pot calling the kettle black. The writer says U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski's loss to Marie Newman in Illinois was solely due to his anti-choice view of women’s rights. The fact is that it is one of many reasons why Lipinski was defeated. His stance on abortion was not helpful to his re-election efforts, but it’s important to also note that he has not been supportive of equal rights for the LGBTQ community and refused to endorse President Barack Obama in his second term.

I would argue that the extremist is the one that focuses on one particular issue seemingly every month when submitting a letter and wrapping it around every world issue. An example would be, "yes, the loss of life in the earthquake in (enter location here) is bad, but what about the murder of millions of unborn babies?"

Another contribution from this writer has been to talk about hurricane disasters in the same comparative fashion. The letter writer even takes on the preservation of sea turtles and bald eagles as being the conscious preferred choice over saving unborn babies. I would say that the only extremism being exhibited has been exhibited by this letter writer for the past decade and belongs to her.