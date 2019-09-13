Twice now over the past two weeks I have read local contributors to your editorial page cite the work of David Horowitz to support their views that the Democratic Party has become, according to one of them, “Satans Disciples."
This irresponsible rhetoric does nothing to create any kind of respectful dialogue, but it is still important to educate your readers about just who David Horowitz is.
This is an individual that has run the gamut from communist, to Marxist, then socialist, and now radical conservative -- whichever direction benefits his own pocketbook -- that has gone so far to the right that his organization is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
This is an individual who in his tweets has actually advocated for pipe bombs being sent to Democrats. He was also a huge supporter of Judge Roy Moore, the alleged pedophile in Alabama.
You have free articles remaining.
I guess that I had hoped that as toxic as the political environment is throughout the country, that here in the Quad-Cities, we were above that sort of toxicity.
Sorry to see that in some cases, I was wrong. We should always be able to have constructive conversations about our political differences, but people like Horowitz should stay out in the extreme edges where they belong.
Gregg Johnson,
East Moline