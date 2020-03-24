Letter: Extend Illinois tax deadline

To Governor J.B. Pritzker:

The IRS did the right thing. It has extended the deadline for payment of 2019 federal income taxes to July 15, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment in Illinois has seen a tenfold increase as compared to last year. Bars and restaurants are closed. Small businesses are closed and more are closing daily. Thousands of Illinois residents are not receiving a paycheck, and most do not know when they will receive their next paycheck.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is operating at reduced staffing levels. More and more of your constituents are contracting the virus daily and are in quarantine. If your Illinois taxes are not paid within 30 days of the due date the penalty is 2%. After 30 days it is a 10% penalty.

Governor, you have now given an extension to restaurants and bars for the payment of sales taxes. Why haven't you extended the deadline to your constituents for their individual income taxes? Extension of the deadline to pay state income taxes is the right thing to do in these difficult times.

Steve Nelson

Moline

