Letter: Expressing respect

Regarding the Dec. 2 Scott County Teenage Republican forum:

First, it's great that teenagers are interested in politics and not afraid to speak their views, as long as they encourage other teens to also speak out - even when the views might clash - without fear of ridicule.

Secondly, the comment by one of the speakers, that driving around a neighborhood in Chicago somehow proves that diversity is not beneficial, is completely misguided. The neighborhood he is probably referencing is not diverse, but simply different from his own. Following that logic, the numerous of divorces these days might prove that marriage is not beneficial. Nonsense.

Finally, I want to express my respect, admiration and downright relief for the articles themselves. A recent letter to the editor criticized the reporter and newspaper for not providing push back, but I found the balanced, objective reporting refreshing. Having more journalism like this — as opposed to the yellow journalism we see so often on TV, as well as in newspapers — would ease today's political mess. Biased reporting has created backlash against political correctness, even-handed discussion and any sense of civility. As it did in these articles, objective writing provides a fair way for intelligent people to review the facts, interpret the message, consider its validity and how it might affect them.