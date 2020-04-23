Letter: Explanation, please

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does it strike you how little liberals ever explain themselves? They have adopted many positions on issues but never elaborate on why.

They are fanatics on the issue of killing babies, but never actually define just why they want to do this. Just who is it that benefits from this disgusting behavior?

They hate firearms and try to make them all go away. However, it isn’t safety that explains this, as all the places with draconian gun laws are slaughter houses and all the places with gun-carrying citizens are very safe. So why do they hate firearms?

They love socialism and yet live in the richest country on the planet, which was created by capitalism. Socialism has demonstrably failed everywhere it’s ever been incorporated, usually disastrously. So why do they want to go there?

They seem to love illegal invaders and break laws to protect them and use tax dollars to sustain them. They even protect the illegal criminals in sanctuary compounds where they remain predators on the citizen/taxpayers who pay their salaries. Why do they do this and who does it benefit?