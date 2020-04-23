Letter: Explanation, please
Letter: Explanation, please

Does it strike you how little liberals ever explain themselves? They have adopted many positions on issues but never elaborate on why.

They are fanatics on the issue of killing babies, but never actually define just why they want to do this. Just who is it that benefits from this disgusting behavior?

They hate firearms and try to make them all go away. However, it isn’t safety that explains this, as all the places with draconian gun laws are slaughter houses and all the places with gun-carrying citizens are very safe. So why do they hate firearms?

They love socialism and yet live in the richest country on the planet, which was created by capitalism. Socialism has demonstrably failed everywhere it’s ever been incorporated, usually disastrously. So why do they want to go there?

They seem to love illegal invaders and break laws to protect them and use tax dollars to sustain them. They even protect the illegal criminals in sanctuary compounds where they remain predators on the citizen/taxpayers who pay their salaries. Why do they do this and who does it benefit?

They dislike any form of energy generation by combustion, such as coal, petroleum or natural gas, which currently supplies most of the electricity generated everywhere in the world. We still have some of the cleanest air on the planet.

They also hate nuclear power! They should ask our Navy how safe all their nuclear power plants are.

Arthur Fanter

Coal Valley

