Letter: Excellent approach
I should write to the editor more often, but sometimes I just need to be provoked.

My provocation today is what I see as our limited attention to President Trump's wonderful Iran speech on Jan. 8.

I feel the most important segment of this speech was his appeal to the people and leaders of Iran to work together with us, against ISIS and other shared priorities.

Also his earnest concern that Iran have a great future — one they deserve, of prosperity at home and harmony with the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace.

President Trump makes our goals and intentions toward Iran's nuclear program crystal clear, along with our willingness to be Iran's partner and friend.

An excellent foreign policy approach.

John Lindholm

Moline

