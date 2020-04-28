Letter: Exceeding his reach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To my fellow Illinois citizens:

Know your rights under the Constitution both federal and state. Governor Pritzker has no jurisdiction to keep us held hostage for another month. You can not be arrested for violating any of his orders. Courts will also be asked to decide whether the government can lawfully arrest or fine people for violating the governor’s orders. In short, no, the government cannot arrest you merely for violating the governor’s orders.

Unlike some states, Illinois’ Emergency Management Act does not provide any penalties for violations, so for the executive branch to impose a penalty for a violation would be a violation of procedural due process, which prohibits enforcement of penalties that are vague or, as in this case, non-existent.

Even if the governor issued an order specifying a penalty, it would still be unenforceable. In our tripartite, constitutional republic, only the legislature can make law. If the governor purported to create a penalty by order, and that is not present in the statute, that part of his order would be void.

Stand up and fight for your rights as American citizens. Your chances of getting this virus in Illinois is minimal and your chances of dying from it are less than that.