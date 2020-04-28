Letter: Exceeding his reach
View Comments

Letter: Exceeding his reach

{{featured_button_text}}

To my fellow Illinois citizens:

Know your rights under the Constitution both federal and state. Governor Pritzker has no jurisdiction to keep us held hostage for another month. You can not be arrested for violating any of his orders. Courts will also be asked to decide whether the government can lawfully arrest or fine people for violating the governor’s orders. In short, no, the government cannot arrest you merely for violating the governor’s orders.

Unlike some states, Illinois’ Emergency Management Act does not provide any penalties for violations, so for the executive branch to impose a penalty for a violation would be a violation of procedural due process, which prohibits enforcement of penalties that are vague or, as in this case, non-existent.

Even if the governor issued an order specifying a penalty, it would still be unenforceable. In our tripartite, constitutional republic, only the legislature can make law. If the governor purported to create a penalty by order, and that is not present in the statute, that part of his order would be void.

Stand up and fight for your rights as American citizens. Your chances of getting this virus in Illinois is minimal and your chances of dying from it are less than that.

Know your rights and your freedoms and stand up for them. Governor Pritzker has exceeded his reach of power under the law.

Frankie Trowbridge

Geneseo

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Open the marketplaces

The Trump administration has taken active measures to weaken the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which created marketplaces for millions of Americans to gain access to quality health insurance. For example, the length of the open enrollment period has been shortened. Not surprisingly, the number of uninsured has risen.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A lack of shame

Democrats and our media will again try to take President Trump down over his handling of this pandemic, so here are a few details that probably won't be in our media.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump's lies

As someone who spent well over 30 years working in a prison chock full of convicted felons, you would have thought that I would have a long list of dishonest people to put forth as the worst prevaricators I’ve ever seen. Not even close, the biggest liar that I’ve ever seen in my life is the current occupant of the White House.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Good job

Good job, Metronet installation team: Metronet hit our area yesterday, installed the lines in the ground and finished about 8 p.m. And this morning the sod is down, all flags have been removed and it’s all back to normal. Wow, quite a job. Those 12 men dug a lot of holes and the line is on both sides of the street. It looks cleaned up too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News