Letter: Essential businesses should require masks

The surgeon general has recently recommended that we wear cloth masks when in a public setting, where close contact with others is likely. The purpose is to reduce the risk that an asymptomatic carrier unknowingly passes the COVID-19 virus on to others. During recent store visits I noticed, that while a large percentage of customers were wearing masks, very few employees were. These employees, who are in contact with large numbers of the public, could be, and at some point will be, unwittingly contributing to the virus’s spread, endangering us all.

Companies that have been entrusted to serve the public with essential goods and services need to step up and perform their civic duty to combat this virus by telling their employees to wear masks. This shouldn’t be a voluntary policy, but a condition of employment. We’ve all heard the previous excuses given by stores that they don’t want their employees wearing masks, so as to not alarm the public. I think we are well past the point of alarm; instead the public would welcome seeing all employees wearing masks, knowing now, that grocery shopping is a little bit safer, for themselves as well as the employees.